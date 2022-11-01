Lilly scholarship finalists announced

Heritage Fund, the Bartholomew County Community Foundation, is announcing the 10 finalists for this year’s Lilly Scholarships.

Two students will be chosen for this year’s scholarships and will receive full tuition, d fees and a up to $900 per year for four years of full-time undergraduate study leading to a bachelor degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

This year’s finalists include Jessica Meza Sanchez, Tymon Ferguson, Matina Maharjan,

Paula Ramos Perez and Ella Fisher from Columbus North High School. From Columbus East are Hallie Randle and Ariana Simpson. From CSA Tech, Briana Dwenger and Jaclyn Shaw and from Hauser, Gracie Greene

Lilly endowment created the scholarships to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana and to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities.