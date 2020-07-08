Lilly Scholarship applications now being accepted

Applications are now available for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships through Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County.

Two Lilly Scholarships will be awarded to Bartholomew County students for 2021. The scholarship provides full tuition, required fees and a up to $900 per year for books and equipment for four years of undergraduate study at any accredited Indiana public or private college or university.

Applicants must live in Bartholomew County; be on course to graduate from a public or private Indiana high school by the end of next June; have at least a 3.5 GPA and demonstrate significant school involvement, community service, good character, leadership skills and financial need.

Applications and all required materials must be submitted by Sept. 2nd. You can find the application and get more information at heritagefundbc.org.