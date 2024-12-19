Lilly grant to provide $3.4 million for Jackson health needs

A large grant from the Lilly Endowment and donations from community partners will be providing $3.8 million to boost mental health care and drug treatment options in Jackson County.

The endowment announced a $3.4 million grant this week, which will fund three projects in Jackson County. Those will include an outpatient mental health facility at the Indiana Health Center in Seymour, the creation of three substance use recovery homes through Centerstone and the training of peer recovery coaches as well as crisis intervention training for area rescue workers.

Davis says that the mental health unit is expected to open in 2025 along with one of the drug treatment houses. He said that Jackson County currently has no recovery homes to offer those trying to overcome drug addiction.

In addition to the Lilly grant, community partners have pledged $400 thousand dollars toward the efforts. Those include the Jackson County and Seymour governments, the Schneck Foundation, The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress and the Community Foundation.

The grant was announced with othesr statewide through the Lilly Endowment’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow initiative.