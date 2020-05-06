Library to begin curbside service next week

The Bartholomew County Public Library will begin offering curbside pickup next week. Starting on Tuesday, you can order your library materials through the library website catalog, through the mobile app or by phone and then pick them up at the Columbus or Hope branches of the library from your car.

When your package is ready, the library will call or text you, then you can stop by specially market parking spots and your bag of books will be brought out and placed in your vehicle’s trunk or unoccupied back seat.

The library staff will be following strict sanitation and hand-washing procedures and will wear masks while handling your materials.

The pickup service will operate from noon to 6 Monday through Saturday at the downtown Columbus library branch and on Monday, Thursday and Saturday in Hope.

You can also begin returning library items by through the book drops starting again on Friday. All returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before returning to circulation.

The actual library buildings will remain closed to the public through at least May 31st.