Library closing doors to patrons due to COVID-19; Curbside service available

The Bartholomew County Public Library is closing its branches to patrons effective Friday, due to the spike in COVID-19 locally. The change will affect both the main library branch in Columbus and the Hope branch of the library.

Library lending will continue to be available through curbside pickups and returns will be made through the book drop box. If you want to take out library materials, you are being encouraged to use the library website or app. After staff has gathered your materials, you will park in a designated area, call the posted phone number, and your materials will be delivered to your vehicle.

You are also encouraged to take advantage of the library’s digital materials including books, magazines, comics and videos. Those are available through mybcpl.org.

You can also request materials by calling the reference desk at the main library branch at 812-379-1266 or email [email protected]. Hope branch users can call 812-546-5310 or email [email protected].

The bookmobile will still be running on an altered schedule and on a case-by-case basis. The service is also available to those quarantining at home, or those at high risk for the virus. You can call 812-379-1278 or email [email protected] for more information.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Area Visitors Center