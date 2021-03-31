Leonard stepping down as leader of Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress

Doug Leonard, the head of the Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County, is announcing his plans to retire this summer.

Leonard took on the role as executive director of the agency in July of 2019, following interim director Jeff Jones. Leonard previously served as president and CEO of Columbus Regional Health and as president of the Indiana Hospital Association.

Leonard said that working with ASAP has been one of the most rewarding experiences of his career. He said ASAP meets people with Substance Use Disorder in their most desperate conditions and it is a privilege to play a part in helping them on the road to recovery.

A search for the next executive director will begin in late April.