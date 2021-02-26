Legislators to take part in education Third House Saturday

Columbus area educators and retired educators will be making their case to local legislators with an education-focused, virtual Third House session tomorrow morning.

Republican legislators, State Rep. Ryan Lauer and Sen. Greg Walker, will take part in the event at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning via Zoom. The Columbus Educators Association and Bartholomew County Retired Teachers Association are organizing the event focused on education-related legislation.

The event is expected to last an hour and will include both presentations by the legislators and the answering of questions submitted by viewers. You can sign up for the virtual session here.