Legislators seek your thoughts ahead of 2025 session

Area state legislators are looking for your opinion on issues that could be before the state legislature when it reconvenes in January.

Republican state representatives, Ryan Lauer of Columbus, Jennifer Meltzer of Shelbyville and Jim Lucas of Seymour, have opened online surveys you can fill out to make your voice heard.

To complete your legislative survey, you must be a resident of the district and submit it by the Dec. 31 deadline. You can also expect to receive a copy of your state representative’s survey mailer through the post office

The legislature official goes back into session on January 8th.

