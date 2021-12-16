Legislators praise $30 million READI grant to region

Area legislators are praising the $30 million grant the state is making to the South Central Indiana Talent Region as part of the state’s first round of Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI funding.

The region includes Bartholomew, Jennings and Jackson counties as well as parts of Johnson and Shelby counties. The grants were announced Tuesday afternoon by the governor and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board.

State Rep. Ryan Lauer, a Columbus Republican, said south-central Indiana is recognized as a leader in innovation and advanced manufacturing. He said the investment positions the region “to spur development, create opportunities for affordable housing and increase our talent pipeline.”

State Rep. Jim Lucas, a Seymour Republican, said local population and workforce growth is outpacing the state as a whole, increasing the need for job growth and expansion here. He said Indiana is committed to lifting up communities, whether big, small, urban or rural, making Indiana “the ideal place to live, work and grow a business.”