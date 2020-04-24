Legislator warns of scam dangers during current crisis

Local state Rep. Jim Lucas is warning about scams going on that try to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis.

Lucas, a Seymour Republican, says that scam artists are trying to prey on you with work-at-home schemes, student loan repayment cons and debt consolidation scams. There are reports of hoax text messages and phone calls offering non-existent free home testing kits, promoting fake cures, and selling low-priced health insurance.

Lucas points to suggestions from the Federal Communications Commission including:

Do not answer calls or texts from unknown numbers;

Never share personal or financial information via email, text message or over the phone;

Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately. Hang up and call the utility company directly to verify it is one of their representatives;

Scammers oftenspoof phone numbersto trick you into answering or responding;

Do not click any links in a text message. If a friend sends a text with a suspicious link that seems out of character, call them to make sure they were not hacked;

Always research a charity (for example, by calling or looking at its actual website) before donating. Click here to learn more about charity scams.

Hoosiers who believe they have been a victim of a coronavirus scam should contact law enforcement immediately. They may also file a complaint with the Indiana Attorney Generals Consumer Protection Division byhereand clicking File a Complaint.