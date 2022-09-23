Legislative candidates to debate in Seymour next month

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Jacskon County Visitors Center will be hosting a candidate debate between statehouse candidates, before the November general election.

Incumbent State Rep. Jim Lucas, a Republican, and his challenger Democrat Chad Harmon have agreed to participate in the event October 6th at Seymour High School’s Earl D. Prout Auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the debate starting at 7

The event is free and you are invited.