Legal Aid walk-in clinics return with Brown County library event

Legal Aid is holding a free walk-in Legal Aid Clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5th at the Brown County Public Library.

Legal Aid offers the clinics for low-income residents of its eight-county district.

If you take part you will have up to a 10-minute consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice.

There is no need to register in advance.

Legal Aid will also be holding a phone clinic in from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on July 12th. To take part, you must first register between noon and 2 p.m. that day by calling 812-378-0358.