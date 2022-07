Legal Aid is announcing several upcoming in-person clinics where residents can get help and advice from a volunteer attorney

There will be a free walk in clinic for Jennings County from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the library and in Bartholomew County there will be a walk-in clinic on Tuesday, July 26th, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Legal Aid offices in the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street in Columbus.