Legal Aid schedules free clinic at Doug Otto United Way Center

Legal Aid will be having a Free Legal Aid Clinic on Monday at their offices in the Doug Otto United Way Center in Columbus.

Volunteer attorneys will be offering free legal consultations to low-income Bartholomew County residents. You can expect a 10 minute consultation to answer general questions, to offer legal information, or to receive other limited assistance or advice.

The clinic will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the center on 13th Street.