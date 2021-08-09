Legal Aid Phone Clinic to be Held

Legal Aid is holding a Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic for residents of Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Shelby and other surrounding counties tomorrow. The phone clinic will be conducted from 3 to 5:30 p.m. with registration required between noon to 2 p.m.

The Legal Aid Clinic and Pro Bono Program uses local volunteer attorneys, who offer free legal advice and assistance to low-income individuals.

Anyone seeking legal consultation must register by calling Legal Aid at 812-378-0358 between noon and 2 p.m.Tomorrow.

A volunteer attorney will return calls to registered individuals between 3 and 5:30 p.m. Individuals must be available during those times to answer a call from an attorney.