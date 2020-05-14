Legal Aid offering phone clinic for local residents

Legal Aid will be holding a free legal clinic by phone on Tuesday for low-income residents of Bartholomew, Brown and Rush counties.

The phone clinic will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. but you must call to register between 12 and 1 p.m. Legal Aid will then call you back during the clinic hours.

Legal Aid provides brief, free legal consultations to low income individuals seeking answers to general questions, offering legal information, and advice over the phone.

To register, you can call 812-378-0358