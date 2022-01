Legal Aid will be holding a MLK Day Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic today.

The phone clinic will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. today although you need to call to register between noon and 2 p.m.

Legal Aid uses local volunteer attorneys to offer free legal consultations to low-income individuals.

You can call 812-378-0358 between 12 and 2 p.m. this afternoon to register.