Legal Aid offering free phone clinic Tuesday

Legal Aid will be holding a free phone-in clinic for residents of area counties on Tuesday, Aug. 18th

The phone clinic will be 3 to 5:30 p.m. although you have to register beforehand. An attorney will call you back during the clinic hours.

The Legal Aid Clinic and Pro Bono Program uses local volunteer attorneys, to provide free legal consultations to low-income individuals whom might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.

The phone-in clinic is for residents of Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties.

You can register by calling Legal Aid at 812-378-0358 on Tuesday, between 12 and 1:30 p.m.