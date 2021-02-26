Legal Aid offering free eviction and housing clinic

The local Legal Aid office holding a Housing and Eviction Clinic for residents of the agency’s eight county district on Tuesday.

The agency says that the COVID-19 housing crisis has created a need for renters to know their rights and responsibilities Volunteer attorneys will provide information related to housing and eviction issues between 3 pm and 5:30 Tuesday afternoon.

To take part you must pre-register by calling Legal Aid between 12 pm and 2 Tuesday at 812-378-0358.

The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties.