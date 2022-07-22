Legal Aid hosting free walk-in clinic on Tuesday

Legal Aid will be holding an in-person walk-in clinic in Bartholomew County on Tuesday. The clinic allows residents to get help and advice from a volunteer attorney.

Legal Aid offers the clinics for low-income residents of its eight-county district.

If you take part you will have up to a 10-minute consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice.

Legal Aid is hosting the walk-in legal clinic on from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Legal Aid offices in the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street in Columbus.

Legal Aid will also continue to hold phone clinics for the region, with the next scheduled on Tuesday, Aug. 9th.