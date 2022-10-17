Leaf pickup, street-sweeping to start in Columbus

Loose leaf collection for Columbus residents will begin today with the pickups happening on the same day as your regular trash route.

Loose leaves need to be raked curbside, but not into the gutter. City officials say that loose leaves in the street leads to clogged storm drains and flooding of streets when it rains.

Leaves are not being accepted in bags. However, if you choose to bag your leaves, you can load them up and take them to the compost site at the Columbus/Bartholomew County recycling center on Mapleton Street. You must dump your bags and take them with you, where they can be re-used.

The city has also announced that its street sweeping schedule will start today.

You can get more information on the street-sweeping schedule and on leaf collections on the city website. Go to columbus.in.gov