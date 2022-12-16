Leadership changes at Community Education Coalition

Kathy Oren. Photo courtesy of Community Education Coalition

Leadership is changing at the Community Education Coalition in Bartholomew County.

Long-time leader John Burnett will be stepping back from his role as president and CEO at the end of the year, with Kathy Oren taking over that position.

Oren will be responsible for managing the operations of the entire coalition, including strategy, financial services, human resources, and community engagement. Oren joined the coalition in 2013 and serves as executive director.

The Community Education Coalition, a partnership between education, business and community leaders, serves 11 area organizations, and is focused on aligning and integrating the community’s learning system with economic growth and an improved quality of life. Among its initiatives has been the growth of post-secondary education in the community including Ivy Tech, IUPUC and Purdue Polytechnic at the AirPark Columbus College Campus. And supporting educational attainment at area schools with programs including iGrad and Counseling Counts.

John Burnett. Photo courtesy of Community Education Coalition

Burnett will move to a half-time position as executive vice chairman. He served as president and CEO from the coalition’s founding in 1999 to 2005, and again from 2008 until now.

The leadership changes will take effect on January 1st.