Law firm establishes foundation to help senior charities

A new private foundation will support grants to groups helping aging adults, those with special needs and their families.

Heritage Fund, the Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing that the owners of the Voelz, Reed, & Mount law firm have created the foundation. Co-owner Blake Reed said that the practice has seen an increased need for support for senior and special needs populations and the firm was looking for a way to support these groups.

The new foundation will give grants of $500-$1,000 each to non profit organizations in Bartholomew, Jackson, Jennings and Decatur counties that serve aging adults. Applications will be accepted from April 1st through April 29th.

Last year, Heritage Fund began focusing on helping to create personal foundations through the fund’s “Your Philanthropy. Your Way” initiative. Heritage Fund President and CEO Tracy Souza said that a personal foundation gives all of the benefits of a private foundation with a fraction of the cost and without the administrative burden.

For more information you can visit heritagefundbc.org.