Lauer: New state law will help struggling Hoosiers learn skills

State Rep. Ryan Lauer of Columbus says that a new state law will break down barriers for young, low-income workers who want to obtain job skills that are in high-demand.

Younger workers will be able to earn up to 15 thousand dollars a year, without affecting the family’s ability to still receive help under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. The new law goes into effect in July and will affect those workers younger than 24.

Lauer said the idea is to give incentives to young people from low-income families to pursue their college degree, a workforce certificate, or take part in an apprenticeship program, without hurting their family’s finances.

Lauer said the law also increases the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit to 10% starting next year.