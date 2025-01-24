Lauer co-authored bill to help pediatric cancer research

A bill co-authored by Columbus State Rep. Ryan Lauer to aid pediatric cancer research is advancing in the Indiana statehouse.

According to the House Republican press office, the bill would create the Pediatric Cancer Research and Treatment Grant Program which would focus on providing grant funding for innovative research into novel forms of treatment.

Lauer said the bill “could create a new way to boost funding and awareness to this vital area of medical research.”

According to the Indiana Department of Health, more than 300 new cases of pediatric cancer occur each year in Hoosier children and more than 30 children in Indiana die from cancer annually.