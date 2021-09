The Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday that 3,936 Hoosiers have contracted Covid-19 and the state has now documented 937,221 cases of the disease since March 6, 2020.

According to ISDH, 81 additional deaths occurred between August 30 and September 20, and now 14,836 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 over the last 19 months.

Bartholomew County is reporting 10,542 positive cases (up by 35 current cases) with 168 deaths (up by one).