Latest Covid-19 Indiana Updates

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 26,655 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 614 cases since Thursdays report.

There have been 1,550 deaths in Indiana as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 42 deaths from Thursday numbers.

Bartholomew County has 394 confirmed cases, There have been 30 deaths from COVID-19 in Bartholomew County.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 216 cases and 31 deaths, Jennings 111 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 313 cases and 1 death, Brown 29 cases and 1 death, Johnson 959 cases and 93 deaths, Shelby 278 cases and 19 deaths.