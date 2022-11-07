Last hours for early voting today; Voting centers open 6-6 Tuesday

You still have a little time to vote early in Bartholomew County. Early voting continues at Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall, off of 25th Street in Columbus until noon today.

There are signs up and greeters to direct you to the location inside the mall’s former Petals and Vines store.

All Indiana BMV offices will be open extended hours today and tomorow to process ID cards needed to vote. Branches will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. today and

and from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. All locations will remain open through the lunch hour.

Branches will prioritize processing transactions that include new, amended, renewed, or replacement identification cards, learner permits, driver’s licenses, and CDLs that do not require testing. Customers are required to provide all required documentation to complete a transaction

Branches will resume regular business hours on Wednesday.

Bartholomew County voters will have a nearly full slate of candidates on their ballots tomorrow, with contested races ranging from the state capitol to school boards and local townships.

Countywide races in Bartholomew County include incumbent Republican County Commissioner Carl Lienhoop against Democrat Chris Sims, Auditor incumbent Republican Pia O’Conner against Democrat Sharon Persley, Clerk incumbent Republican Shari Lentz against Democrat Quisha Jackson, Recorder Tami Hines, a Republican against Jacob Lashley, a Democrat.

There is a three-way race for Bartholomew County Treasurer with incumbent Republican Barb Hackman facing Democrat Jessica Hendry and independent Tom Heller.

Representing Bartholomew County as the statehouse, incumbent Republican State Sen. Greg Walker is facing Democrat Bryan Munoz in District 41 and State Representative Ryan Lauer, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Ross Thomas in District 59. In northeastern Bartholomew County, Republican Jennifer Meltzer faces Mimi Pruett for the open District 73 seat and in southern Bartholomew County, Seymour Republican incumbent Jim Lucas is running against Democrat Chad Harmon for Indiana House District 69.

There are also contested races for Bartholomew County Council seats, and school board seats.

Polls are open from 6 to 6 tomorrow at the 13 voting centers in Bartholomew County.