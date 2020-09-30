Last Hope Cruise-in of year set for Friday on Town Square

The Town of Hope will be hosting its First Fridays Cruise-In on the Town Square from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. This will be the last cruise-in of the year.

The Good Time Review band will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m. Food will be available from local restaurants and not-for-profit groups on the square.

There will be prizes for oldest vehicle, people’s choice and most unique vehicle. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and donations will be accepted to support the ongoing Cruise-in costs.

The monthly event is organized by the town of Hope and Main Street of Hope.