Last day to run for primary election is Friday

Candidates continue to file to run for election in Bartholomew County’s upcoming primaries as the deadline quickly approaches.

Since our last report a week ago, Republican Sen. Todd Young has filed for re-election. In the Congressional District 9 race, which now covers southern Bartholomew County, former Congressman Mike Sodrel has filed as a Republican to run for the seat being vacated by Republican Trey Hollingsworth. Democrat Isak Asare has also filed to run for District 9.

In the Congressional District 6 race, Columbus incumbent Republican Congressman Greg Pence filed for re-election with Mark J. Powell and Zach Smith filing as Republicans to run against him in the primary.

In the Statehouse District 69 race, Democrat Chad Harmon has filed to run and in the District 73 race, Bob Carmony and Edward K. Comstock II filed to run as Republicans.

In the countywide races, Democrat Quisha Jackson has filed to run for county clerk. Incumbent Republican County Councilman Mark Gorbett filed to run for re-election.

At the township level, Andrew Sekeres III is running for Columbus Township Trustee as a Democrat, Lisa Moore as a Republican for Flatrock Township Trustee, David Dwyer as a Republican for Harrison Township Trustee, Sue Anne Lee as a Republican for Jackson Township Trustee and Tami May as a Republican for Ohio Township.

The last day to file for the local major party races is noon on Friday, in the county clerk’s office. The primary election is Tuesday May 3rd.