Lanes to close on I-65 for bridge work starting Monday

You will see lanes closing on Interstate 65 in Jackson County starting next week, as crews work on bridges in the area.

INDOT says the work will start on Monday with single lane closures in the southbound lanes near mile marker 48 where a bridge approach is being repaired and on the northbound highway near the 49 mile marker where a bridge deck is being patched and joints are repaired.

You can expect lanes to be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The work is expected to be finished by early June. The schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety when driving through construction zones.