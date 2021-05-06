Lanes to close on I-65 at Seymour for bridge work

INDOT says you will see lane closures on Interstate 65 bridges over U.S. 50 at Seymour, starting Monday.

Contractors will be completing joint repairs and replacements on the bridges. Lanes will be closing on weeknights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the morning. No lane restrictions are planned for the weekends.

The work is expected to take about 20 work days to complete and should be finished by the end of June. Law enforcement officers will be on hand as needed to assist with the closures.

This is part of a $250,000 contract awarded in January to Ragle Inc. The contract also included bridge repairs last week over Bean Blossom Creek in Brown County.

INDOT urges you to slow down, use extra caution and drive without distractions in and near all work zones. The schedule is dependent on the weather.