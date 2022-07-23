Lanes closing for National Road paving project in Columbus

INDOT’s contractors will be closing lanes on U.S. 31 in Columbus next week as part of an asphalt resurfacing project.

According to the agency, Milestone Contractors will be closing lanes on National Road starting Wednesday between County Road 300E and Market Street for milling work. The milling will then be followed by asphalt paving. You can expect lanes to close between 6 p.m. at night and 6 a.m. in the morning Mondays through Fridays, through September.

You can expect intermittent flagging and restrictions on intersecting side streets during the project. You should also be aware of rough pavement and changes to signal timings due to the operations.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

This is part of a $5.7 million project that began earlier this year and has included improved curb cuts along the road.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert for worker safety in all construction zones.