Lane closures planned on I-65 in southern Indiana

You could see temporary lane closures on Interstate 65 next week in Jackson County.

INDOT says that nighttime work will be going on in Jackson, along with Scott and Clark counties to install guardrails. The Jackson County work is scheduled for Wednes night and will close the soutbound right lane of the itnerstate about two and a half miles north of Crothersville. The work is scheduled from 9 at night to 1 in the morning, with the work schedule dependent on the weather.

INDOT says the Clark County work near Henryville is scheduled for Tuesday night and the Scott County work near Austin is scheduled for early Wednesday morning.

Midwestern Electric is the contractor for the project.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.