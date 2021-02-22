Lane closings, rolling roadblocks planned for I-65 this week

INDOT says that the outside lanes of Interstate 65 at the State Road 11 interchange in Jackson County will be closed starting today.

That is to allow crews to install high-mast light poles in the area. That work is expected to wrap up by Friday, weather permitting.

INDOT is also planning to demolish the Interstate 65 overpass at Deaver Road in Bartholomew County starting tonight. Traffic will be shut down intermittently between 9 at night and 6 in the morning this week, while the bridge is torn down. One direction of I-65 will close for up to 20 minutes at a time while the overhead work is in progress.

The bridge replacement is expected to be re-opened by June. It is part of the project to widen Interstate 65 to three lanes in each direction between Walesboro and the Columbus exit. The entire project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.