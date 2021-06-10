Landscape architects chosen for Ivy Tech, AirPark campus project

A landscape architect has been chosen for the college campus project at the Columbus Municipal Airport.

Gustafson Guthrie Nichol of Seattle, Washington, has been chosen to develop a landscape design framework that will unite the look of the schools and partners at the AirPark Columbus Campus including Ivy Tech Community College, IUPUC, Purdue Polytechnic Columbus and the Community Education Coalition, the coalition announced this morning.

Cummins will be providing grant funds for the architecture fees, the third architectural project Cummins has paid for at the airport campus, including the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence which opened in 2011, and the new Ivy Tech building set to open in 2022

The architecture firm will be creating the landscaping at the location where the current Poling Hall sits after it is demolished next summer, as well as a unifying look for all the schools that will be implemented in the coming years. Firm representatives said they envision a welcoming, inclusive, and inspiring landscape for the AirPark Campus.

Organizers view the Ivy Tech project as an opportunity to design a new entrance to the campus.