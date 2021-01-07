Landmark Columbus receiving $3.5 million Lilly Endowment grant

A Columbus architecture program is receiving an almost $3.5 million dollar grant through the Lilly Endowment.

Heritage Fund – The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing that Landmark Columbus Foundation will be receiving the Large-Scale Community Leadership Grant through the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow initiative.

The grant will support efforts in caring for, celebrating and advancing the cultural heritage of our community. Heritage Fund’s announcement says the grant will enhance Landmark Columbus Foundation’s mission and programs, including an in-depth survey and inventory of the cultural resources in the county, while the organization continues to activate the city’s downtown through the Exhibit Columbus program. This grant will help ensure that the unique architectural heritage remains a fundamental component of Bartholomew County’s economic success and compelling quality of life for all residents for years to come.

Heritage Fund is one of 11 community foundations in Indiana to receive a Large-Scale Community Leadership Grant.