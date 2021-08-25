Labor Day weekend Our Hospice concert canceled due to COVID trends

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is announcing that the annual Labor Day weekend concert at Mill Race Park has been canceled.

The show, featuring, Yacht Rock Revue, was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4th.

Organizers worked with local health officials and the Bartholomew County COVID-19 Task Force on the decision. Laura Leonard, president of Our Hospice said that the rising number of COVID-19 infections and increasing hospitalizations were the primary factors in the decision. She said “We cannot risk the health and safety of our community members.”

Bartholomew County Health Officer, Dr. Brian Niedbalski said that even though it was to be an outdoor event, the large number of people gathered together presented a great risk for transmission of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The $10,000 raffle drawing will still take place on September 4th at 7 p.m. Winners will be notified by phone that evening and the results will also be posted on the Our Hospice Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/OurHospice) and Instagram page (www.instagram.com/OurHospice.)

The event has been the largest fundraiser for Our Hospice. Leonard said that the support is needed now, more than ever. There are still several ways to support the not-for-profit community hospice.

o Make an additional donation directly online at www.crh.org/ConcertDonation or you can contact Julie Davis at (812) 371-7973, [email protected]

o Purchase Raffle tickets for $10 each for a chance to win $10,000. Tickets can be purchased online using direct debit at www.crh.org/hospiceraffle until 5 p.m. on Sept. 4th.

o Raffle Tickets can also be purchased at drive in events at Fair Oaks Mall, from any employee, or on Saturday, Sept. 4 from noon to 5 p.m. in front of the Hospice Center (drive thru)

o There will be a fish fry supporting the hospice at the American Legion Post 24 in Columbus from 11 to 8 on Friday.

o Purchase fresh-baked cookies, T-shirts or Raffle tickets at drive thru events on Tuesday, Aug. 31, Wednesday, September 1 and Thursday, September 2 in the Fair Oaks Mall Parking lot from 11 to 1 and from 4 to 6.

oYou can bid on the original concert art by local artist Donna Rosenberg. Online bidding takes place until Thursday, September 9 at www.32auctions.com/OurHospiceArt2021

o Purchase a $20 concert T-shirt by emailing [email protected]