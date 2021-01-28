Kroger stores to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine are arriving at Kroger stores across Indiana including in Bartholomew and Johnson counties.

The Indiana State Department of Health yesterday said Kroger will offer the vaccine at its stores in 16 counties. Other counties include Boone, Delaware, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Howard, Kosciusko, La Porte, Madison, Monroe, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, and Vigo.

If you live in one of those counties, you will need an appointment before getting a shot.