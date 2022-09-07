Kokomo residents arrested after stolen trailer recovered in Seymour

A traffic stop in Seymour last week recovered a trailer stolen out of Kokomo and led to the arrest of two people on drug and theft related charges.

According to Seymour Police Department reports, on Thursday officers had been alerted about the stolen trailer and pulled over a pickup towing the trailer in the 600 block of East Tipton Street. Police discovered that not only had the trailer been stolen, but a bobcat on the trailer was also reported missing and the driver had a suspended driver’s license.

A search of the pickup discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of hand and power tools. Paperwork in the truck indicated it was supposed to have been returned to the rental company several days earlier.

Police arrested the driver and passenger. 35-year-old Joshua Suiter and 22-year-old Jacob Harstch, both of Kokomo, are being accused of theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Harstch is facing a charge of driving while suspended.

Seymour investigators are working with the Howard County Sheriff Department to return the stolen items to the rightful owners.