KKK images at high school lead to suspension

Photos that appeared to show two black Columbus North High School students running from a white student and a person in a KKK robe were digitally faked images and the school district reports that the person who created them was suspended and will face expulsion.

The unaltered photo appears to have been taken during an athletic practice with the addition of the KKK figure made at a later time, with none of the students knowledge, according to school officials.

In a statement on social media BCSC Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts says that the offending photos were brought to school officials attention on Monday and an investigation completed Tuesday that led to the suspension.

Roberts said that BCSC is “committed to the provision of a safe and secure environment, celebration of the diversity of our student body, and the development of each student as accepting individuals of all cultures and customs.”