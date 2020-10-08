Kiwanis ducks take to Mill Race Park Saturday

The 17th annual Meridian Kiwanis Incredible Duck Splash is coming up on Saturday. But there will be changes to the event due to the pandemic.

Organizer Jeff Blasdel explains:

After the numbered rubber ducks are dropped in the Round Lake, volunteers will then pick out winning ducks adopted by community members. There are 20 levels of prizes with $2,500 cash to the first place winner, $1,500 for second and $1,000 for third place. There is also a way to win a new car or $50,000 cash.

Adopting a duck starts at $5 for a single duck up to $100 for a flock of 30 ducks. You can still buy ducks to enter into the duck race at Midwest Computer Solutions on State Street, or on the website at Kducks.com.

Blasdel said that they will also be recognizing the winners of this summer’s Coolest Pet photo contest at about 1:45 p.m. at the park.