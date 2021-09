Columbus Animal Care Services, along with Animal Outreach of Shelby County, is partnering to place over 50 adoptable cats and kittens into homes.

The multi-agency adoption event, “Kitty Palooza,” is this Saturday, from Noon to 5 p.m., inside Fair Oaks Mall near Bath and Body Works.

All cats will have a reduced adoption fee of $40, which includes spaying or neutering. The “Kitty Palooza” felines will also be up-to-date on shots and microchipping.