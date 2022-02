Online enrollment for kindergarten in the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) for the 2022-2023 school year is open now. To be eligible, the child must be five years of age by August 1st, 2022.

To enroll, parents/guardians must present the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of residency.

For questions, contact the BCSC school your child will attend.

Kindergarten online registration is available by going to the BCSC website..