Kidscommons reopening after staff COVID-19 positive test



Kidscommons is reopening today, just over a week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The downtown Columbus children’s is announcing that all employees are now healthy and the staff are excited to welcome guests back to the museum.

Last week, kidscommons was notified that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had last worked on Aug. 15th and did not have close contact with children and families who visited the museum within the previous two weeks.

Museum staff followed CDC protocols for community-related exposure and shut down the museum last Friday.

During the closure, the staff sanitized and deep cleaned the entire facility. The museum will continue to take precautions including social distancing, requiring staff and guests to wear protective gear, taking temperature checks for staff and guests, and frequent sanitizing of the museum and exhibits.

Online ticketing is now required for all members and guests to limit contact when entering the museum. You can purchase tickets at kidscommons.org