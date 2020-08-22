Kidscommons closed due to COVID-19 case

Kidscommons in downtown Columbus is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the children’s museum, the employee last worked on Aug. 15th. The employee who tested positive did not have close contact with children and families who visited the museum within the past two weeks. All employees who were in contact with this individual are following CDC guidance for community-related exposure.

During the temporary closure, kidscommons will be sanitized & deep cleaned.

Since re-opening, employees have implemented social distancing, staff and guests have been required to wear PPE, and there have been extensive modifications to the facility and exhibits.

According to the museum’s announcement, “The health and safety of our staff and guests is our number one priority. We have been in communication with the Bartholomew County Health Department and physician, Dr. Amy Hale, who serves on the museums COVID-19 safety taskforce and will continue to follow all recommended steps and health requirements. ”