Kids sought for Hope Independence Day contest

The deadline is coming up on Wednesday, for Hope area kids to enter to reign as this year’s Little Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker during the Old-Fashioned Independence Day festivities Friday.

Area children between 3 and 10 years old are invited to take part. To win votes, every penny raised counts as one vote. Participants are urged to decorate cans for donations and place them around town, or to solicit donations from friends and family members.

Participants must turn in their can to the Yellow Trail Museum by Wednesday. All proceeds benefit the Yellow Trail Museum.

The winners will be announced at 6:15 p.m. on Friday on the Hope Town Square. They will then then lead the bike, trike and stroller parade around the square.