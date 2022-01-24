Kidnapped girl rescued at Brown County State Park

An 8-year-old girl kidnapped from Nevada was rescued Friday evening at Brown County State Park.

According to reports from the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the park Friday evening after a suspicious looking man was seen with a girl near the park’s south gate. Police stopped the vehicle for a traffic infraction on Main Road within the park. The driver refused to identify himself and was taken into custody.

Police determined that the man was Daniel N. Eggers, of Nevada, who was wanted on multiple warrants including kidnapping. Police also found that the girl in the vehicle with him was the kidnapping victim.

Eggers is being held on local charges and for extradition to Nevada, according to the sheriff’s department. The girl was turned over to the Department of Child Services.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Brown County State Park staff and the Nashville police department assisted with the incident.