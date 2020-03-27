Kestler chosen as new Arc of Bartholomew County director

Grace Kestler has been appointed the executive director of The Arc of Bartholomew County.

The Arc, organized in 1955, is the largest membership based disability advocacy organization in Bartholomew County. The Arc promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Kestler, a native of Columbus, comes to The Arc from Advocates for Children where she was involved with community outreach, volunteer recruitment and fundraising. Previously, she was with Cummins Inc. for three years.

Kestler owns Grace Kestler Consulting, serves on the Columbus City Council and is a member of the Columbus Young Professionals.