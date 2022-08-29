Local News Top Story 

Kentucky residents facing drug charges after local traffic stop

Jason Lee. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

Two Kentucky residents were arrested after an early-morning traffic stop on Jonathan Moore Pike in Bartholomew County.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department reports, a deputy stopped a vehicle in the 3000 block of West Jonathan Moore Pike at about 1:14 a.m. Thursday morning. While a deputy spoke with the occupants, a police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle.

A search revealed a large amount of drugs, drug related items and about $8,900 in cash. Police took 44-year-old Jason Lee and 42-year-old Marissa R. Shockey, both of Russell Springs, Kentucky into custody.

Police also found out that the two had additional narcotics at a hotel where they were staying.

Marissa R. Shockey. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

Lee is being accused of dealing in and possessing marijuana as well as for possessing methamphetamine, a controlled substance and a legend drug. Shockey is facing preliminary charges of dealing in and possessing marijuana and for possessing a controlled substance and legend drug.