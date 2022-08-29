Kentucky residents facing drug charges after local traffic stop

Two Kentucky residents were arrested after an early-morning traffic stop on Jonathan Moore Pike in Bartholomew County.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department reports, a deputy stopped a vehicle in the 3000 block of West Jonathan Moore Pike at about 1:14 a.m. Thursday morning. While a deputy spoke with the occupants, a police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle.

A search revealed a large amount of drugs, drug related items and about $8,900 in cash. Police took 44-year-old Jason Lee and 42-year-old Marissa R. Shockey, both of Russell Springs, Kentucky into custody.

Police also found out that the two had additional narcotics at a hotel where they were staying.

Lee is being accused of dealing in and possessing marijuana as well as for possessing methamphetamine, a controlled substance and a legend drug. Shockey is facing preliminary charges of dealing in and possessing marijuana and for possessing a controlled substance and legend drug.